AccuWeather: Warm, bright and refreshing weather today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partly to mostly sunny skies today with low humidity and light winds. A stray shower is possible during the afternoon, but most of us remain dry. The high is a warm 83.

TONIGHT: It's clear, cool and comfortable tonight with evening temperatures dropping through the 70s and overnight lows dipping all the way into the mid 60s in urban areas like Philadelphia. Some suburbs reach 60.

THURSDAY: High pressure arrives for an extended visit. This brings us plenty of sunshine, seasonably warm temperatures and low humidity for July. The high is 85.

FRIDAY: It's still sunny and warm with low humidity and a high around 87.

SATURDAY: Look for a warm, but nice start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine, relatively low humidity and a high around 88.

SUNDAY: This is a bit of a transition day. We'll see mainly sunny skies for most of the morning and afternoon, but the humidity will begin to creep back into the picture as our friendly high pressure center finally drifts away to the east. There's also the chance of a couple late day or night time showers and thunderstorms in this more humid air mass. Our high touches 89.

MONDAY: Hot and humid weather returns with partly sunny skies, a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon and evening and a sticky high of 91.

TUESDAY: Our hot and humid weather continues with another shower or thunderstorm possible and another high around 91.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid with another thunderstorm possible in some neighborhoods. The high eases a bit to 89.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
