AccuWeather: Warming Trend To Begin; A Few Snow and Rain Showers Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our March chill continues. The high today in Philadelphia ht 37 degrees. That's nine degrees higher that yesterday, but still 13 degrees below the average high for this time of year.TONIGHT: We'll see increasing clouds as an area of low pressure travels across the southern U.S. Lows will not be as cold as recent nights, with the suburbs dipping to 15 in outlying areas and to 24 here in Center City.FRIDAY: We may start off with a few breaks of sun at dawn, but clouds will lower and thicken leading to a few snow/rain showers in the mid afternoon into the early evening. This looks to be an even lesser event than we thought yesterday. At best someone may see a coating of wet snow on the grass, but precipitation will be very light. And, with temps near 40, roads will be just wet. Areas to the south will mix in with rain or be all rain. The main energy with this system passes by well to our south across Virginia and we are on the absolute northern fringe.SATURDAY: Friday's low pressure is well off the coast and high pressure is trying to build down from the north. We'll see sunshine, but also some high clouds. Overall it will be a nice day, with a high up to 46. Rain will move in at night with the best rain coming in overnight and exiting by around dawn. This looks like a general 1/2" to 3/4" of rainfall. This may begin as some snow/wintry mix in the Poconos before changing to rain.SUNDAY: Showers linger into the mid to late morning, but then things dry out in the afternoon and we may even see a break of sun or two by late in the day. With winds trying to turn southwest ahead of a cold front temperatures should respond nicely. The high climbs to 59.MONDAY: This looks like a great day for March. It's partly sunny with a mild high of 55.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 46.WEDNESDAY: It's another rather nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 48.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, with some rain possible. The high climbs to 55.--------------------