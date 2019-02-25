WEATHER

AccuWeather: Wind Advisory Until 9pm, Still Breezy Tomorrow

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 25, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Winds have been howling since last night with many areas seeing peak wind gusts of 50-60mph. The high wind warning that was in effect has been replaced by a wind advisory until 9pm, as winds are slowly beginning to come down.

TONIGHT: Winds will die down a bit overnight, but it will still be brisk and cold with a low of 26. Wind chills drop into the teens.

TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny, breezy day, but winds will not be as strong as Monday. The high is 39.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds arrive and by later in the afternoon or in the evening, some flurries are possible. The high is 36.

THURSDAY: It's still rather cloudy with some flurries in the morning. Our high improves to 45.

FRIDAY: This looks like a relatively cloudy day again with some morning rain or snow showers around and a chilly high of 41.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with periods of rain. The High: 49.

SUNDAY: A front departs, sunshine returns, but so do colder temperatures. Look for a brisk afternoon with a high of just 32.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine. Its cold for March, with a high of only 33.
