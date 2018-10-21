WEATHER

AccuWeather: Windy And Chilly

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SUNDAY: Morning clouds (early morning shower) will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be blustery and windy. Wind chills in the upper 30's, low 40's. Wind gusts 30-40 mph with higher gusts possible down at the shore (Kent and Cape May counties). High 51.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a diminishing wind. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 9am Monday. Lows 31-37.

MONDAY: A cold start! Sun and clouds, breezy. High 56.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and clouds, breezy and cool. High 57.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly. High 49.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, still cool. High 53.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Some rain is possible at night. High 55.
