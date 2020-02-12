AccuWeather: Winning weather weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clear and calm with only patchy fog to form late night. Most of the fog will be confined to south Jersey and the shore. Lows in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Thank an abnormally strong upper level ridge building right over the Mid Atlantic with high pressure at the surface nearby. We will see very little in the way of winds and high temperatures will range from 10 to as much as 15 degrees above normal. Just a few cirrus clouds will mix with the sun on Saturday and Sunday looks to have hardly a cloud in the sky. Saturday's forecast is 74. The record high is 76 from 1938. Sunday's forecast is 75. The record high is 78 from 1975.
MONDAY: After some morning fog erodes, the sun will gain control and once again the high is well above normal and sitting at 72.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high hits 73, tying the record high from 1999. A shower is possible at night.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front arrive and will link with some humid, tropical moisture from the south. This will bring a round of steady, and at times, heavy rain. We could see between a 1/2" to 1" of rain. The high is still above average: 70.
THURSDAY: It's another rather cloudy day with more showers possible. The high finally eases back a bit, but we're still well above average at 66.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and a cooler high of just 57.
