AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the heart of the Delaware & Lehigh Valley Sunday afternoon and night for accumulating snow and ice.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows 28-31.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning. Snow and rain develops by mid afternoon (3pm to 5pm). There's still remains some uncertainty with the track. While there is somewhat agreement in a track right along the coast that would bring a snow to mainly rain event for a majority of the area, there is an outlier that keeps this as a primarily snow event. At this point we do not believe that is the case and our forecast is based on that assumption. Even with the favored coastal track parts of our area could see substantial snow. At this point we think areas from northwest Chester, northern Bucks & Montgomery on northwest could pick up 6-9" of snow. There will be a 3-6" band across S. Chester, southern Montgomery, Southern Bucks counties. For the I-95 corridor and the heart of the Delaware Valley this looks to start as snow for a few hours and then transition over to sleet &rain for the bulk of the storm. Front end snow could accumulate 1-3" in these areas. For parts of central Delaware and far southern New Jersey there could be a quick coating to an inch. But this will get washed away once the changeover to rain occurs. High 42.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and windy. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph at times. Wind chills in the upper 20's. High 38.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very cold. High 33.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and very cold. High 27.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 34.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy and cold with a wintry mix developing during the afternoon. High 38.

SATURDAY: Cloudy. High 41.
