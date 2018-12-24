WEATHER

Action News Update: Tragic crash in Delco; Holiday forecast

EMBED </>More Videos

This is your Action News Morning Update for December 24, 2018.

Matt O'Donnell reports and meteorologist Karen Rogers has the latest from AccuWeather during the Action News Morning Update on December 24, 2018.
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
How earthquakes are measured
More Weather
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Here's how the Eagles can still make the playoffs
Gameday dream comes true for Eagles fan in hospice
AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve
Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming
Car, tractor trailer collide in Deptford Twp.; 2 hurt
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in SW Philly warehouse
Show More
Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans
Bucks County sheriffs play Santa for a family in need
Man shot, wounded after gunfire in Wilmington
Residential trailer destroyed in Wilmington fire
Couple shot inside Torresdale home with child inside
More News