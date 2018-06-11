WEATHER

Adam Joseph's home hit by flash flooding

Adam Joseph's home hit by flash flooding. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

Action News meteorologist Adam Joseph is sharing his experience with flash flooding as an example of how powerful water can be.

He documented the damage through a Facebook video and Twitter photos, saying, "...never would I think it'd actually happen."

The good news is Adam's family is healthy and safe.


