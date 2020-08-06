Delaware tornado stayed on ground for record-breaking 29.2 miles: NWS

Tropical Storm Isaias produced an EF-1 tornado with winds at 105 mph. Officials say the tornado touched down in the vicinity of the Eagle Meadows Apartment Homes on Sorghum Mill Road in Kent County and stayed on the ground for 29.2 miles. That's the longest track of any tornado in recorded history in the Philadelphia region since the 1950s.
The Delaware tornado was also tracked over Dover, where significant tree damage occurred, and later damaged homes in Middletown, New Castle County.
"The tornado may have started to dissipate between Mount Pleasant and Glasgow in New Castle County, however it is possible the tornado track extended into Cecil County, Maryland," said the NWS.
This is one for the record books. Never in history(since records have been kept) has a tornado been on the ground for 29 miles! Dover to Middletown, EF1, 105 mph winds. This just one of 5 tornadoes in our viewing area Tuesday. @6abc pic.twitter.com/bsGX7YJtwx
The NWS says the tornado that caused extensive damage in Marmora, New Jersey started off as a waterspout and came to shore near Corson's Inlet State Park. This tornado was an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 100 mph.
An EF-0 tornado also touched down in Worcester Township, Pennsylvania with max winds of 80 mph.
"A brief tornado formed near the intersection of Brindle Court and Township Line Road in Worcester Township, where a few small trees were downed in a small residential subdivision. From here, the tornado continued its northwestward trajectory through the township, downing trees along Potshop Road," said officials.
No injuries were reported in connection with the tornadoes produced from Isaias.