Weather

Neighborhoods in Delaware heavily damaged during storm

By and
KIRKWOOD, Delaware (WPVI) -- First hit with a pandemic and now tropical storm Isaias, wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour snapped dozens of trees, scattered siding and shingles throughout the street and left some homeowners without a roof over their heads Tuesday.

Debris was scattered around a neighborhood in Bear, Delaware on after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the region.

Fences were ripped out of the ground, trees were split at the base, wile siding and doors were blown off of houses at Brennan Estates.

The back half of one home was ripped off by the storm. Homeowner Joseph Hicks said he and his family are lucky to be safe.

"As we were approaching the basement, I saw the tree lifting out of the ground. At that point is when I saw the whole back of the house coming off of the property," he said.

"Thank God that we're here," he continued. "God spared my wife and my boy. We're here. I can replace the house."

Related: Flood rescue at Lantana shopping center in Hockessin, Delaware
EMBED More News Videos

A frightening scene played out in the parking lot of the Lantana Square Shopping Center in Hockessin, Delaware Tuesday.



At the moment, first responders say there are no injuries.

We do not know for sure if this damage is the work of a tornado.

The National Weather Service says one tornado was confirmed farther south in Dover, Delaware. One Action News viewer sent in a video showing damage in Dover.
VIDEO: Damage in Dover

EMBED More News Videos

Viweer Britt Raybuck captured storm damage in Dover, Delaware.



WATCHING THE STORM IN REHOBOTH

The entire state of Delaware was hit by powerful winds and heavy rain Tuesday.



Before the sun rose, Tina Jacobi had already received a weather alert.
"We were woken up by a tornado warning about 10 'til five," said the Frederick, MD resident who's visiting Rehoboth Beach.

EMBED More News Videos

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol runs up and down the beach to tell people to go home for their safety during the storm.



Jacobi is staying in a camper, which made her even leerier of the impending weather brought by Tropical Storm Isaias.

"We've been in high (alert) mode," she said before adding that she's been spending the day at a house with family.

As the winds picked up, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol was seen running up and down the beach to tell onlookers who were taking pictures of the ocean during the stormy weather to go home for their safety.

Related:
Tropical Storm Isaias leaves hundreds of thousands without power in Philadelphia region
Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video
Church steeple topples in Ocean City as Isaias wreaks havoc across region
Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged during storm
Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdovernew castle countybeardelawaretropical stormdelaware newsstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado in Cape May County, NJ caught on video
Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made
Berks County not spared from Isaias
Church steeple topples during storm in Ocean City
Doylestown Hospital, nearby day care damaged; 6 hurt
Isaias leaves thousands without power in Philly region
AccuWeather: Flooding still a concern after Isaias moves out
Show More
What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
PPA worker stabbed 4 times in Philly: Police
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philly
MURDER SURGE: Philly among top deadliest cities this year
More TOP STORIES News