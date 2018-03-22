WEATHER

Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Digging out, cleaning up in Pottstown, Pa. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on March 22, 2018. (WPVI)

By
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Pottstown ended up with a little more than 15 inches of snow on the ground Wednesday.

It is a historic Borough which has a lot of on-street parking, which means a lot of plowed in cars which had to be dug out Thursday.

The snow that gave Frosty and his friend form took hours to accumulate Yesterday, but it started to melt in today's Sunshine.

The first to go - the snow coating tree branches.

But moving the white stuff that blanketed sidewalks, and encased cars remained a tough task.

Kevin Fleming of Pottstown said of this month's 4 storms, this snow is the hardest to shovel.

"This is actually my second shovel. My other one broke the last time," he said.

In the historic neighborhood around Hanover and Walnut, there is a tradition neighbors say of helping each other dig out.

Gregory Carter the local locksmith makes the first pass with a snow blower then others like Art Green of Pottstown move in with a shovel.

"Everybody pitches in and if I don't get it I am reasonably sure that someone else will get it. The dentist does his share too," Green said.

Carter adds, "All the neighbors are great neighbors." Does everybody pitch in? "Yea no matter what it is. It makes the whole neighborhood a nice neighborhood."

Bernie Morgan of Pottstown says neighbors helped him to dig out his vehicle.

"Really nice to see human beings helping other human beings, almost a religious tone to it, everybody helps each other," Morgan said.

Art Green and Gregory Carter, the locksmith say this informal cooperative snow removal scheme has been part of their neighborhood for 40 years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherpennsylvania newsnor'eastersnowPottstown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert
More Weather
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News