Drivers stranded on flooded I-295 in South Jersey, PATCO suspends service

Water stretched along both sides of 295 in Bellmawr. Drivers not going anywhere soon. pic.twitter.com/wWHl29vHEn — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 20, 2019

VIDEO: Traffic at a standstill on the 295 on-ramp off of 76 in Bellmawr. Reports of flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/AOzAFo9i9P — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

VIDEO: Traffic at a standstill on the 295 on-ramp off of 76 in Bellmawr. Reports of flooding. @6abc pic.twitter.com/AOzAFo9i9P — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) June 20, 2019

Major flooding in South Jersey. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 20, 2019.

⚠️SERVICE WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED FOR MORNING RUSH⚠️



➡️ NO SERVICE between L'wold & Broadway for AM rush

➡️ Storm damage at several NJ stations & track areas

➡️ One train will run EB/WB between 15/16 & Broadway

➡️ Seek alternate transportation | @NJTRANSIT will cross honor tickets pic.twitter.com/HHOnJAzmcK — PATCO (@RidePATCO) June 20, 2019

We were driving in Action News van on 76 approaching Grays Ferry when this happened. I was recording the rain- we didn’t even see flooding until we were on top of it. pic.twitter.com/NfLJnJ6uL4 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) June 20, 2019

BELLMAWR, N.J. (WPVI) -- The heavy overnight rains are causing traffic trouble for drivers in South Jersey during the early Thursday morning commute.While in some areas the floodwaters are receding, that is not in the case in Bellmawr, Camden County.On I-295, the water stretches across both northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers have stopped. Some are stuck in the water, and others just have nowhere else to go.In National Park, Gloucester County, vehicles also got stuck on I-295. Brian Nederostek of Linwood was one of the drivers who became stranded on the flooded roadway."It went up to my calves when I walked out of my car and that was not even the deepest part closer to the median of the highway. I saw the one police officer walk through and it was up to his knees," Nederostek said.In Woodbury, Gloucester County, high water covered the 400 block of Mantua Pike.Drivers still made their way around, plowing through the flooded roadway, which is not recommended.PATCO has suspended a majority of its service, all trains between Lindenwold and Broadway in Camden, for the entire morning rush. PATCO says there is storm damage at several New Jersey stations and track areas.One train will run eastbound/westbound between 15th and 16th streets in Philadelphia and Broadway. NJ Transit will cross honor tickets. PATCO advises commuters to seek alternate transportation.Meanwhile in Philadelphia, the Action News van was covering the heavy rain, when it came upon a flooded I-76 in Grays Ferry. Action News reporter Katherine Scott captured water splashing the windshield of the van.