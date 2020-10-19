Weather

Epsilon strengthens into Category 1 hurricane in Atlantic Ocean

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday evening.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Epsilon has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph.

Epsilon is forecast for remain at hurricane strength by the time it approaches Bermuda Thursday.

Epsilon should not threaten North Carolina or any other state in the USA. However, the storm will churn up the sea.



"If you have weekend plans to try and go to maybe one last fall beach trip, you could have rip currents to deal with," Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

Storm Ready 2020: Preparing in a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

ABC11 gets you storm ready for hurricane season amid a pandemic. Watch the full one-hour special.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weathertropical depressionhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man tried to murder Pennsylvania trooper: Police
Philly may be entering 'dangerous period' with COVID: Official
'This is not a joke': Philly man spends 63 days on ventilator with COVID-19
Our America: Living While Black
Bill Cosby appears to grin in newly released prison mug shot
Gunman shoots teen walking to Philly boxing gym
Thieves steal dozens of bikes from youth nonprofit in NJ
Show More
New York won't enforce New Jersey, Pennsylvania quarantines
Excitement building for first-time voters
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
Mobile grocery store will help provide healthy food in NJ
Philly council to vote on banning non-lethal force against protesters
More TOP STORIES News