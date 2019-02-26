WEATHER

Feb. 26, 1919: The Grand Canyon becomes a national park

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are 10 breathtaking experiences at National Parks that you're going to want to add to your bucket list. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday, the Grand Canyon celebrates a major milestone: 100 years as a national park.


The history of efforts to conserve the Grand Canyon pre-date even the creation of the National Park Service. The canyon was given Forest Reserve status in the 1890s. Then on Jan. 11, 1908, came the "first real measure of protection from uncontrolled development," according to the National Park Service. On that day, President Theodore Roosevelt declared the land a national monument.

On a visit to the canyon in 1903, Roosevelt had marveled at its grandeur and stressed the need to preserve it.

"The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison-beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world," he said. "Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness."

It officially became a National Park on Feb. 26, 1919, three years after NPS was established. Today the vast canyon is one of the most visited parks in the National Park system, with about 5 million visitors a year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherGrand CanyontravelhistoryThis Day In History
Related
10 breathtaking National Park Service experiences
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Still Windy, Cold Today
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
MIT engineer's remote-controlled snow blower resembles Gritty
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
Police arrest city worker in South Philadelphia sex assaults
Human remains found in Center City
Family says Nest camera taken over by hacker
Firefighting foam surrounds N.J. pizza shop, 1 injured in fire
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Bensalem man charged with murder in deadly hit-and-run
Show More
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
WWE star Roman Reigns announces his leukemia is in remission
AccuWeather: Still Windy, Cold Today
Anthropologie launches plus-sized collection: APlus
44 dogs removed from Del. home, some will be up for adoption
More News