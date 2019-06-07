Weather

Flood waters sweep through bus as college students ride to class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WPVI) -- A group of college students in Baton Rouge, Louisiana had quite a ride to class.

While traveling to Louisiana State University, their bus encountered strong storms, resulting in flash flooding on the bus.

University officials advised students to contact professors if they could not make it to class.

Rudy Stark, who took this video, did not have that problem. He congratulated the bus driver on how she handled the situation.

He wrote on Twitter: "She got us to class 10 minutes early on a flooded bus!"
