Florida woman travels to North Carolina just to see the snow

Florida woman travels to North Carolina just to see the snow. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

If you love the snow, then you'll understand.

Carol Fent drove from Florida to North Carolina just so she could frolick in the snow with her dog, Riley.

"I've lived in Florida for 10 years and I haven't seen the snow in 10 years. And I know she hasn't ever seen it before so I wanted to bring her up and we're going to play in it tomorrow," Carol said.

Carol and Riley obviously love the snow, but for folks who don't and perhaps do everything they can to avoid it, this is hard to understand.

