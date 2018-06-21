U.S. & WORLD

Hawaii officials warn against 'lava selfies' near Kilauea volcano

Hawaii officials warn against 'lava selfies'. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 21, 2018.

It is a phrase that really should go without saying.

"Don't take a selfie in front of a 2,000-degree lava flow."

But it's a warning officials in Hawaii are putting out once again, on this National Selfie Day.

And they mean business.

Police have already arrested at least a dozen tourists and residents for loitering near the Kilauea volcano.

They have also increased the penalties.

Those caught taking a "lava selfie" face a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.

