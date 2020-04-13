Weather

High winds damage buildings, boardwalk at New Jersey shore

CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- Severe storms with high winds swept across southern New Jersey on Monday, leaving damaged buildings and power outages in their wake.

The Action Cam was in Wildwood, New Jersey where portions of the boardwalk were torn up. A bench and a trash can were flipped over, and the damaged portion was roped off by caution tape.

The Action Cam was in Wildwood, New Jersey where the boardwalk was damaged by strong winds on Monday, April 13.



The Action Cam was also in Cape May where winds damaged the historic Congress Hall hotel.

Video from the Action Cam shows damage to Congress Hall in Cape May, New Jersey during high winds and severe weather on April 13, 2020.



Action News spoke with Kathleen Gasper, who lives across the street from the hotel. On video, she captured the roof getting blown off and saw one of the columns ripped down.

"The winds started picking up and it started getting loud and it really did sound like a freight train," said Gasper. "I also noticed that my car was starting to lift up and I was afraid that was going to go rolling down the street but the winds, I've never seen anything that ferocious in my life."

The strong winds blew the roof off a gas station in Egg Harbor Township.



Drivers were urged to use caution amid heavy rains that caused minor flooding in some areas.

Utility companies reported more than 40,000 customers without power late Monday afternoon, with Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean counties among the hardest-hit areas.

The severe weather finally moved off the coast by dinnertime Monday.
