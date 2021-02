How much snow has fallen so far in Philadelphia area?

Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The National Weather Service is reporting the snowfall totals for Thursday's storm.These numbers were last updated at 8:56 a.m.- New Castle County Airport - 0.1 in- Woodshade - 0.1 in- Delran - 2.1 in- Cinnaminson - 1.2 in- Mount Laurel - 0.8 in- Westampton Twp - 0.7 in- Deptford Twp - 0.5 in- Hamilton Square - 6.1 in- Yardville - 6.0 in- Hamilton Twp - 5.0 in- Hightstown - 4.6 in- Ewing - 3.0 in- Yardville - 2.9 in- Trenton - 2.0 in- Union Twp - 1.0 in- Feasterville-Trevose - 7.0 in- Morrisville - 6.5 in- Levittown - 6.0 in- Fairless Hills - 6.0 in- Newtown - 5.5 in- Lower Makefield Twp - 4.3 in- Bensalem - 4.0 in- Newtown - 3.5 in- Richboro - 3.0 in- Newtown - 2.5 in- Bristol - 2.3 in- West Rockhill Twp - 1.0 in- Sellersville - 1.0 in- New Hope - 0.3 in- Trumbauersville - 0.3 in-Berwyn - 7.0 in- East Fallowfield Twp - 6.8 in- Malvern - 6.0 in- Parkesburg - 5.5 in- Downington - 5.0 in- Coatesville - 4.0 in- West Chester - 3.5 in- East Nantmeal Twp - 3.0 in- West Caln Twp - 2.9 in- Pughtown - 2.6 in- Modena - 2.5 in- New London Twp. - 1.6 in- East Coventry Twp - 1.5 in- Oxford - 1.5 in- Jennersville - 1.2 in- Wayne - 7.0 in- Clifton Heights - 3.0 in- Upper Darby- 1.5 in- Upper Chichester Twp - 0.6 in- Folsom- 0.5 in- Breinigsville - 1.0 in- Lehigh Valley International - 0.2 in- King of Prussia - 6.7 in- Abington - 6.5 in- Hatboro - 5.0 in- Abington - 4.5 in- Ambler - 4.5 in- Plymouth Meeting - 4.3 in- Valley Forge - 4.0 in- Jenkintown - 4.0 in- Blue Bell - 4.0 in- Royersford - 2.8 in- Eagleville - 2.0 in- Spring Mount - 2.0 in- New Hanover Twp - 1.3 in- Lansdale - 1.0 in- Ambler- 0.3 in- Northeast Philadelphia - 4.0 in- Manayunk - 2.5 in- Philadelphia International A - 0.6 in