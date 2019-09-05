Hurricane Dorian Update: Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia region, Jersey Shore, Delaware

New spaghetti plot models have Dorian's track slightly farther away from us on Friday. This could mean even less rain and wind. Updates on @6abc. Mostly cloudy today ahead of the storm with lower humidity & 80. Have a nice day! pic.twitter.com/jSKRiCiylV — davidmurphy6abc (@davidmurphy6abc) September 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm, is inching closer to South Carolina, and will have some effect on our region.It is expected to be downgraded to a Category 2 when it passes through the Outer Banks of North Carolina Thursday into Friday.It is looking like Dorian will fall back to a Category 1 hurricane on Friday and will remain 200 miles off the New Jersey coast.Model information released at 5 a.m. Thursday shows Dorian will mostly brush by the Philadelphia area.The latest models suggest that the storm is so far out to sea that only the coast will feel most of the impact of Dorian.As of now, the forecast is calling for up to a half-inch to an inch of rain down the shore. Tides will be running high and there could be some coastal flooding, with little if any beach erosion. However, surf will be heavy and dangerous rip currents are likely.Future Tracker shows .51 inches in Wildwood, .28 inches in Atlantic City, .02 inches in Millville and Trenton, and .01 inches in Dover. Winds along the coast are estimated to be between 20 to 35 mph with gusts between 45 and 50 mph.There is a chance some of the rainfall could reach Philadelphia. The winds will be a bigger issue in the city, estimated to be between 12 to 20 mph with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.AccuWeather is calling for a cloudy, windy, and damp Friday, especially at our coast, with a high of 72.