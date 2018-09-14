WEATHER

Hurricane Florence: Mother, baby die as tree falls on home

3 deaths confirmed during Hurricane Florence

Three deaths have been confirmed as a result of Hurricane Florence.

A mother and infant were killed after a tree fell on their Wilmington home as Hurricane Florence made landfall in the Carolinas.

A third death happened in Lenoir County, Gov. Roy Cooper said, when a person was killed while plugging in a generator.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm," Cooper said. "Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert."

A death earlier reported in Pender County was later clarified as a medical emergency not directly related to Hurricane Florence.

According to Pender County Emergency Management Director Tom Collins, a woman in Hampstead died. Collins told WWAY the woman had a heart attack Friday morning. Emergency crews were unable to get to her because of a downed tree in the road.

Significant flooding was being reported Friday along the Neuse, Pamlico and Pungo rivers in coastal North Carolina because of storm surge. Those conditions were expected to worsen significantly.

"We are expecting several more days of rain," Cooper said. "Our focus now is getting people away from immediate danger. And then it will shift to putting our communities back together."
