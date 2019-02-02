U.S. & WORLD

Meteorite strikes in town in western Cuba

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorite strikes in town in western Cuba. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on February 2, 2019.

HAVANA --
Residents and tourists in a town in western Cuba saw a flare pass through the sky and heard an explosion Friday in what officials said was a meteorite strike.

Witnesses reported seeing a ball of fire and a smoke trail in a clear midday sky, and a rain of black stones fell on the tourist town of Vinales and other parts of Pinar del Rio province. Explosions were also heard and a smoke trail seen in Havana. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

"We were coming from the center ... and we saw a ball of fire cross the sky," said Spanish tourist Jesus Nicolas, 34, in Havana. "Sure it was a meteorite and a very big one."

Amid speculation on social media, state media in Cuba denied that a plane had crashed and called it a "natural, physical phenomenon."

Later Friday, a statement from Cuba's Ministry of Science and the Environment read on a nightly newscast confirmed that it was a meteorite strike.

Efren Jaimez Salgado, head of the Environmental Geology, Geophysics and Risks department of Cuba's Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy, earlier told state newspaper Granma that preliminary information suggests a meteorite or meteorite fragments struck an area near the Mural of Prehistory in Vinales and that a team was heading to the area to take samples.

Photos published showed small black stones which when split open had dark red veins.

People in the archbishopric of Pinar del Rio confirmed that two strong explosions were heard and in rural areas of the province rumblings were heard and some houses shuddered.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldmeteor
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jerry Seinfeld sued by company for allegedly selling them a fake Porsche
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
WalMart will pay employees for good attendance
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Folks still have jobs to do despite cold weather
FedEx worker found dead outside facility; Cold blamed
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Icy Morning, Milder Afternoon
Elderly woman and her dog die in Montgomery County house fire
Woman boards SEPTA bus in West Philly, tells driver she was shot
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Firefighters rescue man from Trenton house fire
Parents of Penn State pledge sue frat members over his death
Union boss Johnny "Doc" Dougherty pleads not guilty
Firefighters battle commercial building blaze in Montgomery County
Show More
17 girls inducted into Scouts BSA in West Chester
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
Petal the elephant moved from mall, headed to new home
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Black Tie Tailgate kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show
More News