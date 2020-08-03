Tornado in Cape May County, New Jersey caught on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6352964" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy gives briefing on the state of New Jersey through arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6353058" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winds begin to whip up in Ocean City, N.J. as Isaias makes its way up the coast

See all severe weather notifications at 6abc.com/Weather/Alerts

Share your weather videos and photos with Action News HERE.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6353277" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The ocean begins to recede as the rain subsides in North Wildwood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6352073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> BRACING FOR ISAIAS: Officials at the Jersey shore are preparing for high winds and tidal flooding ahead of Isaias.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Heavy rains were falling Tuesday across New Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias roared to the north, leaving behind power outages and reports of tornadoes.A state of emergency remained in effect and Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.Viewer video sent to Action News sent video of a tornado in Marmora, New Jersey, which is across the bay from Ocean City.The state's utilities were reporting 28,905 homes and businesses were without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.Weather forecasters were predicting 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph.Motorists were told to stay off the roads unless "absolutely necessary." The New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway banned car-pulled trailers and motorcycles.All state offices were closed and nonessential state government workers were told to stay home.Murphy said he was hoping the day would mostly be a "washout." He said this storm will likely affect the whole state in some way, with the strongest winds anticipated at the shore.Cape May County Emergency Management Officials said places that normally flood, will during this storm, and urge people - especially visitors - to pay attention to local officials."We're expecting something along the lines of a regular nor'easter. We're watching the storm and it seems to be moving quick," said John Edwards, Deputy Director for Emergency Management.North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said, "We're discouraging people from going to the beach, going to be very high winds, high tides."The mayor also says the cobwebs from their high water trucks might need to be shaken off should a flood rescue be necessary."They are surplus military trucks that we use to go into flooded areas," added Rosenello.Some families on vacation say they're riding out the storm, hoping to salvage their beach week."We love games and hanging out with each other so we figured let's change the scenery up, go to a hotel," said Natalie Goldbaugh of Wheeling, West Virginia, on vacation with her family.Ocean City residents say while they've been through many storms - they're watching this one closely."You always do with every storm that comes through. Even though they say, 'Oh it's not going to get you.' You never know," said Kathy Herman from Ocean City, who also owns a home in Florida.Cape May County officials said they do not expect that evacuations will be necessary with this storm, but say they are ready if shelters are needed.