Weather

Neighborhood in Bear, Delaware heavily damaged during storm

By
BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Debris was scattered around a neighborhood in Bear, Delaware on Tuesday morning after Tropical Storm Isaias tore through the region.

Fences were ripped out of the ground, trees were split at the base, wile siding and doors were blown off of houses at Brennan Estates.

The back half of one home was ripped off by the storm. Homeowner Joseph Hicks said he and his family are lucky to be safe.

"As we were approaching the basement, I saw the tree lifting out of the ground. At that point is when I saw the whole back of the house coming off of the property," he said.

"Thank God that we're here," he continued. "God spared my wife and my boy. We're here. I can replace the house."

At the moment, first responders say there are no injuries.

We do not know for sure if this damage is the work of a tornado.

The National Weather Service says one tornado was confirmed farther south in Dover, Delaware. One Action News viewer sent in a video showing damage in Dover.

VIDEO: Damage in Dover
EMBED More News Videos

Viweer Britt Raybuck captured storm damage in Dover, Delaware.



WATCHING THE STORM IN REHOBOTH

The entire state of Delaware is being hit by powerful winds and heavy rain Tuesday.

Before the sun rose, Tina Jacobi had already received a weather alert.

"We were woken up by a tornado warning about 10 'til five," said the Frederick, MD resident who's visiting Rehoboth Beach.

EMBED More News Videos

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol runs up and down the beach to tell people to go home for their safety during the storm.



Jacobi is staying in a camper, which made her even leerier of the impending weather brought by Tropical Storm Isaias.

"We've been in high (alert) mode," she said before adding that she's been spending the day at a house with family.

As the winds picked up, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol was seen running up and down the beach to tell onlookers who were taking pictures of the ocean during the stormy weather to go home for their safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherdovernew castle countytropical stormdelaware newsstormsevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made
Tornado in Cape May County, NJ caught on video
Tropical Storm Isaias bringing tornadoes, flooding to area
Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina | LATEST TRACK
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
PPA worker stabbed 4 times in Philly: Police
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philly
Show More
MURDER SURGE: Philly among top deadliest cities this year
AMBER ALERT still in effect for missing Del. boy
Boy, 7, dies after being shot while playing on porch
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Doug Pederson says he feels great after COVID-19 positive test
More TOP STORIES News