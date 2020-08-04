Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6353063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A number of vehicles could not make it through the flooded roads in Belmont Hills, Pennsylvania.

BELMONT HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews made a number of rescues across the Pennsylvania suburbs Tuesday as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Isaias flooded roadways.Rescuers were on the scene in Belmont Hills, Montgomery County after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Isaias flooded roadways.Vehicles and debris could be seen floating in the floodwaters at Belmont and Old Belmont avenues near the entrance to the Schuylkill Expressway in Belmont Hills, Montgomery County.Rescue crews could be seen using poles to walk a woman through the flooded road to safety.The Action Cam was in Darby, Pa. where water rose above cars, and the doorways of homes.Resucers were seen bringing people to dry land there.In Chadds Ford, Delaware County, two vehicles became stranded on Creek Road, not far from Baltimore Pike.Firefighters used a boat rescued two people from the vehicles.In Doylestown, Bucks County, the high winds caused damage to Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing the roof off the Children's Village day care. County officials said there were no reports of serious injuries.In Prospect Park, Delaware County, buckets of water flooded Lincoln Avenue. Drivers were being told to turn around.The Radnor Township Police Department sent out an alert on social media for residents to stay off the road."Radnor Township Police Department and @RadnorFire are responding across the Township to water rescues. Public Works crews are working tirelessly to close roadways and clear debris. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Better yet - STAY HOME!" Radnor police said.The Action Cam saw at least one driver make it through a flooded road in Bryn Mawr.In Chadds Ford, the water levels were rising in a waterway that leads to the Brandywine Creek.Action News reporters and viewers are also sending in their videos of the flooded roadways in Montgomery County.