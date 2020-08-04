Weather

Heavy rain from Isaias leaves major flooding; multiple rescues made

BELMONT HILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews made a number of rescues across the Pennsylvania suburbs Tuesday as heavy rains from Tropical Storm Isaias flooded roadways.

Rescuers were on the scene in Belmont Hills, Montgomery County after heavy rains from Tropical Storm Isaias flooded roadways.

Vehicles and debris could be seen floating in the floodwaters at Belmont and Old Belmont avenues near the entrance to the Schuylkill Expressway in Belmont Hills, Montgomery County.

Rescue crews could be seen using poles to walk a woman through the flooded road to safety.

EMBED More News Videos

A number of vehicles could not make it through the flooded roads in Belmont Hills, Pennsylvania.



The Action Cam was in Darby, Pa. where water rose above cars, and the doorways of homes.

Resucers were seen bringing people to dry land there.

EMBED More News Videos

Crews work to rescue people on a roof from the floodwaters in Darby, Pa.



In Chadds Ford, Delaware County, two vehicles became stranded on Creek Road, not far from Baltimore Pike.

Firefighters used a boat rescued two people from the vehicles.
EMBED More News Videos

Crews rescued people stuck in their vehicles in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.





In Doylestown, Bucks County, the high winds caused damage to Doylestown Hospital, partially tearing the roof off the Children's Village day care. County officials said there were no reports of serious injuries.

EMBED More News Videos

Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage to Doylestown Hospital.



In Prospect Park, Delaware County, buckets of water flooded Lincoln Avenue. Drivers were being told to turn around.

EMBED More News Videos

Isaias brings heavy rain to Prospect Park, Delaware County.




The Radnor Township Police Department sent out an alert on social media for residents to stay off the road.

"Radnor Township Police Department and @RadnorFire are responding across the Township to water rescues. Public Works crews are working tirelessly to close roadways and clear debris. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Better yet - STAY HOME!" Radnor police said.

VIDEO: Isaias brings flooding to Radnor, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Radnor Township Police Department warn residents of flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias.



RELATED: Latest AccuWeather Forecast

The Action Cam saw at least one driver make it through a flooded road in Bryn Mawr.

EMBED More News Videos

At least one driver decided to take a chance and drove flooded waters in Bryn Mawr, Pa.



In Chadds Ford, the water levels were rising in a waterway that leads to the Brandywine Creek.
EMBED More News Videos

A water levels were rising on the waterway leading to the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Pa.





Action News reporters and viewers are also sending in their videos of the flooded roadways in Montgomery County.


VIDEO: Storm brings flooding to Colmar, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Viewer Tom Miller captured flooding from Tropical Storm Isaias in Colmar, Pennsylvania.



VIDEO: Flooding in Bryn Mawr, Pa.
EMBED More News Videos

Video from viewer Michael Collier shows flooding in Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherpennsylvaniatropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado in Cape May County, NJ caught on video
Tropical Storm Isaias bringing tornadoes, flooding to area
Neighborhood in Bear, Del. heavily damaged during storm
Isaias makes landfall in North Carolina | LATEST TRACK
Tornado watch vs warning: What to do
PPA worker stabbed 4 times in Philly: Police
Wawa closing its flagship store in Philly
Show More
MURDER SURGE: Philly among top deadliest cities this year
AMBER ALERT still in effect for missing Del. boy
Boy, 7, dies after being shot while playing on porch
NJ decreases gathering size limit due to increase in virus transmission
Doug Pederson says he feels great after COVID-19 positive test
More TOP STORIES News