Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina as Hurricane Florence looms. Watch her report from Action News at Noon on September 12, 2018.

To stay or go? It's a decision millions in the path of Hurricane Florence must make.On the barrier island of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, officials want everyone out by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.Locals know they need to leave the island, but they have a big dilemma- do they stay close and ride out the hurricane or go further inland and risk being away from their homes for days or even weeks."I think we're going to go to a friend's house in town and make the call tomorrow and see if it's worth getting out of town," said Brian Brueck.Most are saying this storm feels different than those in the past, it's a lot larger and slow moving so the potential for damage is great."I've been here 10 years now and this one has a little bit of a different temperament than the other ones," said Jayme Mayers. "I evacuated once before because I had small children, but this one is a little different because it may stall off the coast and be here for a few days and we've already had a lot of rain this summer. It could have a high impact on the area."That seems to be the main concern of those who are still on the island: just how far they need to evacuate."We've been toying back and forth with whether to stay, whether to go. Clearly, we have to leave the beach, but whether it's to stay in Wilmington," said Kristi Jarnagin. "We have a daughter in Chapel Hill. She really wants us to come to Chapel Hill but we don't want to get stuck and not able to get home."The ability to get back after the storm is what appears to be the deciding factor."If you leave in this kind of rain, you can't come home and that's the big thing," said Spencer Jarnagin.------