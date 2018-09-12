HURRICANE FLORENCE

Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina on Action News at 5 p.m., September 12, 2018

By
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. --
To stay or go? It's a decision millions in the path of Hurricane Florence must make.

On the barrier island of Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, officials want everyone out by 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Locals know they need to leave the island, but they have a big dilemma- do they stay close and ride out the hurricane or go further inland and risk being away from their homes for days or even weeks.

"I think we're going to go to a friend's house in town and make the call tomorrow and see if it's worth getting out of town," said Brian Brueck.

Most are saying this storm feels different than those in the past, it's a lot larger and slow moving so the potential for damage is great.

"I've been here 10 years now and this one has a little bit of a different temperament than the other ones," said Jayme Mayers. "I evacuated once before because I had small children, but this one is a little different because it may stall off the coast and be here for a few days and we've already had a lot of rain this summer. It could have a high impact on the area."

That seems to be the main concern of those who are still on the island: just how far they need to evacuate.

"We've been toying back and forth with whether to stay, whether to go. Clearly, we have to leave the beach, but whether it's to stay in Wilmington," said Kristi Jarnagin. "We have a daughter in Chapel Hill. She really wants us to come to Chapel Hill but we don't want to get stuck and not able to get home."

The ability to get back after the storm is what appears to be the deciding factor.

"If you leave in this kind of rain, you can't come home and that's the big thing," said Spencer Jarnagin.

Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina as Hurricane Florence looms. Watch her report from Action News at Noon on September 12, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricane florenceu.s. & worldnorth carolina news
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
What do hurricane categories really mean?
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
What do hurricane categories really mean?
What happens to your home in hurricane-force winds?
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Electric Factory sold, new owners plan new name contest
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
New job training facility opens in Camden
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Show More
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
More News