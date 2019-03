Snow emergencies declared across the region

PENNSYLVANIA

A number of municipalities have declared a snow emergency for the snowstorm beginning Sunday afternoon.Snow emergencies are usually declared when the forecast calls for enough snow to impact travel in your community.Residents may be asked to remove cars from all streets or designated snow emergency routes. Drivers may also be required to have all-weather tires or chains on their tires before driving.Check with your local municipality for specific snow emergency rules.Hamburg: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. until further notice.New Britain: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 6 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 12 p.m.Honey Brook: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 8 a.m.Malvern: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 10 p.m.Spring City: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 6 a.m.Haverford Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 7 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m.Abington Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 4 p.m.Cheltenham Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 12 p.m.Hatfield Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 5 p.m. until further notice.Lower Providence Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 12 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 12 p.m.North Wales: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m.Rockledge: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m.Royersford: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. until further notice.Towamencin Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. through Monday, March 4 at 3 p.m.West Pottsgrove Township: Snow emergency in effect from Sunday, March 3 at 5 p.m. until further notice.