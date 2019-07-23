Weather

Storm cause trouble for PATCO, NJ Transit, SEPTA

Monday's severe storms caused transit trouble for the Tuesday morning travelers.

Downed trees and wires on PATCO train tracks have forced the closure of two stations.

Two PATCO stations closed for morning commute


There will be no service at the Ashland or Lindenwold stations.

There is, however, a New Jersey Transit bus shuttle taking riders from these stations to Woodcrest.

In addition, PATCO says it will operate between Woodcrest Station and 15/16th & Locust Street with a limited schedule until further notice.

All trains will be local and run every 10-15 minutes.


On NJ Transit, the Atlantic City Rail Line is not running between Cherry Hill and Lindenwold.



The River Line is shuttle busing because of storm damage.



SEPTA's Route 101 and 102 trolleys were shuttle busing, but have since resumed normal operations.

The Airport Line was shuttle busing due to construction.

The Media/Elwyn Line riders experienced up to a half hour delays because of power problems.

