Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tornado WATCH has been issued for a number of counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties inADAMSALLEGHENYARMSTRONGBEAVERBEDFORDBERKSBLAIRBRADFORDBUCKSBUTLERCAMBRIACAMERONCARBONCENTRECHESTERCLARIONCLEARFIELDCLINTONCOLUMBIACUMBERLANDDAUPHINDELAWAREELKFAYETTEFORESTFRANKLINFULTONHUNTINGDONINDIANAJEFFERSONJUNIATALACKAWANNALANCASTERLAWRENCELEBANONLEHIGHLUZERNELYCOMINGMCKEANMERCERMIFFLINMONROEMONTGOMERYMONTOURNORTHAMPTONNORTHUMBERLANDPERRYPHILADELPHIAPIKEPOTTERSCHUYLKILLSNYDERSOMERSETSULLIVANSUSQUEHANNATIOGAUNIONVENANGOWARRENWASHINGTONWAYNEWESTMORELANDWYOMINGYORKThe watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties inBURLINGTONCAMDENGLOUCESTERHUNTERDONMERCERWARRENACCUWEATHER ALERT: This is a very unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies, occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms and some potentially severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out later today and this evening. Take cover indoors on the lower floors if you hear thunder, especially later in the afternoon and tonight. The afternoon high is 82.TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening. We dry out later tonight, but clouds linger. The low is 67.WEDNESDAY: The pattern stays active into parts of Wednesday and Thursday as several disturbances ride over the top of the strong ridge across the southeastern U.S.. Look for clouds and sun on Wednesday with rising humidity. Later in the afternoon and evening, some strong storms will develop with another threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The high is 84.THURSDAY: It's another unsettled day with hazy sunshine, high humidity and another chance for some strong afternoon and night time thunderstorms. The high is 89.FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 78.SATURDAY: It's looking like a nice start to the weekend with no worse than partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a nice high of 81.SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 83. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.MONDAY: A front clears the region and much cooler air returns to the area with our high halting at around 73, several degrees below average.TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 76.