Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A tornado WATCH has been issued for a number of counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties in Pennsylvania:
ADAMS
ALLEGHENY
ARMSTRONG
BEAVER
BEDFORD
BERKS
BLAIR
BRADFORD
BUCKS
BUTLER
CAMBRIA
CAMERON
CARBON
CENTRE
CHESTER
CLARION
CLEARFIELD
CLINTON
COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND
DAUPHIN
DELAWARE
ELK
FAYETTE
FOREST
FRANKLIN
FULTON
HUNTINGDON
INDIANA
JEFFERSON
JUNIATA
LACKAWANNA
LANCASTER
LAWRENCE
LEBANON
LEHIGH
LUZERNE
LYCOMING
MCKEAN
MERCER
MIFFLIN
MONROE
MONTGOMERY
MONTOUR
NORTHAMPTON
NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY
PHILADELPHIA
PIKE
POTTER
SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER
SOMERSET
SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA
TIOGA
UNION
VENANGO
WARREN
WASHINGTON
WAYNE
WESTMORELAND
WYOMING
YORK
The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties in New Jersey:
BURLINGTON
CAMDEN
GLOUCESTER
HUNTERDON
MERCER
WARREN
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: This is a very unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies, occasional drenching showers and thunderstorms and some potentially severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out later today and this evening. Take cover indoors on the lower floors if you hear thunder, especially later in the afternoon and tonight. The afternoon high is 82.
TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the evening. We dry out later tonight, but clouds linger. The low is 67.
WEDNESDAY: The pattern stays active into parts of Wednesday and Thursday as several disturbances ride over the top of the strong ridge across the southeastern U.S.. Look for clouds and sun on Wednesday with rising humidity. Later in the afternoon and evening, some strong storms will develop with another threat of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: It's another unsettled day with hazy sunshine, high humidity and another chance for some strong afternoon and night time thunderstorms. The high is 89.
FRIDAY: Finally, our active pattern subsides, a front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 78.
SATURDAY: It's looking like a nice start to the weekend with no worse than partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a nice high of 81.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 83. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
MONDAY: A front clears the region and much cooler air returns to the area with our high halting at around 73, several degrees below average.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and another pleasant high of 76.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Tornado Watch issued for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More