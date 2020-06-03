Trees down, homes damaged as severe storms hit Philadelphia

Storm damage in Roxborough pic.twitter.com/zJ31jDqHFd — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) June 3, 2020

Chopper 6 and the Action Cam captured damage caused by Wednesday's storm across the Philadelphia area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe storms raced across the Philadelphia region and into New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon, leaving downed trees, power outages and damaged buildings in their wake.The Action Cam was at Hagner Street and Valley Avenue in the Roxborough section of the city where a huge tree fell in the middle of the neighborhood.It took down wires as it fell on a city truck.Also in Roxborough, a tree fell on a home in the 500 block of Wigard Avenue."Within five seconds I heard a loud boom and a loud crash. Shook the whole house - a tree came down," said Mike Mara.Mara said he was inside at the time."Somehow it missed my car," he said.