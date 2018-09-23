U.S. & WORLD

VIDEO: Indonesian volcano spews enormous fireballs

Nydia Han reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

Dramatic overnight video shows an Indonesian volcano spewing enormous fireballs.

These lava bombs are said to be as big as trucks.

Mount Anak Krakatau has erupted at least 44 times this past week.

The volcano has been active since June, but has not caused any disruptions.

Airports in the area have not been closed, and tourism remains normal.

However, Anak Krakatau is being closely watched because it is the volcanic child of the infamous Krakatau volcano, which killed more than 35,000 people when it erupted in 1883.

