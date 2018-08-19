Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert

Saturday night's storms forced the evacuation of thousands of concertgoers at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.Video from 6abc sister station WABC shows the moments that concertgoers began to seek shelter.The crowd was told to get out of their seats and take shelter immediately.Everyone was eventually allowed to return to their seats when the storms moved out around 7:30 p.m.This is the second time in two weeks concertgoers were evacuated from the stadium because of storms.------