U.S. & WORLD

Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert

EMBED </>More Videos

Weekend storms force evacuation of MetLife Stadium ahead of concert. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 19, 2018.

Saturday night's storms forced the evacuation of thousands of concertgoers at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.

Video from 6abc sister station WABC shows the moments that concertgoers began to seek shelter.

The crowd was told to get out of their seats and take shelter immediately.

Everyone was eventually allowed to return to their seats when the storms moved out around 7:30 p.m.

This is the second time in two weeks concertgoers were evacuated from the stadium because of storms.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldmetlife stadiumevacuationstorm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Uber profits continue to rise with help of investments
Singing cops take the stage at Brad Paisley concert in Massachusetts
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Shower
Pa. public hotline available for flood victims
Gov. Murphy tours flood damage in Brick Township, N.J.
Gov. Wolf tours Delco areas impacted by flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
4 shot, 7-year-old boy struck by ATV in Trenton
Defense DNA request denied in deaths of Colorado mom, kids
First responders search for missing Lakewood teen
1 man captured in shooting of detectives in Camden; 2 at large
Man arrested in apparent road rage incident in Washington Township
Cardinal Wuerl withdraws from World Meeting of Families speech
Man stabbed several times in West Oak Lane
Driver killed after hitting utility pole, overturning in Mount Laurel
Show More
Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Edgewater Park
Fire damages restaurant in Stone Harbor
Mother killed in murder-suicide identified as City Council staffer
Vigil held for murdered mother in Holmesburg
4 hurt following crash in Newark, Delaware
More News