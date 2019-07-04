Independence Day is coming up on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the day.
HONORING THE USA
Navy wounded warriors give emotional answers about the meaning of Independence Day
'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th
Fun facts you might not know about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
KEEPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES SAFE
Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July
Summer 2019: What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
July 4th 2019 pet owner guide: Fireworks safety, picnic items to keep out of reach and more tips
Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference
INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THE WEATHER
4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows
Editor's note: Some of the stories above are from years past, but they're worth sharing again!
July 4th 2019: Fireworks safety, fun facts and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More