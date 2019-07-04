Weather

July 4th 2019: Fireworks safety, fun facts and more

Independence Day is coming up on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of the day.

HONORING THE USA

Navy wounded warriors give emotional answers about the meaning of Independence Day

'Celestial Fireworks!' NASA shares image of patriotic-looking stars in honor of July 4th

Fun facts you might not know about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'

KEEPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES SAFE

Public service announcement: You're not a firework. Don't drive lit this Fourth of July

Summer 2019: What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?

This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye

July 4th 2019 pet owner guide: Fireworks safety, picnic items to keep out of reach and more tips

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THE WEATHER

4th of July: How different weather conditions impact fireworks shows

Editor's note: Some of the stories above are from years past, but they're worth sharing again!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersummerheatu.s. & worldscience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Treatment center 'malfunction' prompts ocean closures near Wildwood Crest
Retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy to get Liberty Medal
Girl suffered 'life-altering injuries' from illegal explosive device: Police
Roving crowd of young adults damages multiple police cars
Video released of suspects in brutal Washington Square robbery
Truck crashes into house causing collapse
Police investigate shooting at City Avenue gas station
Show More
Owners of Hahnemann file for bankruptcy
What the hail?!? Freak hailstorm hits Mexico
How to keep the kids busy throughout the summer
ESPN: Miami finalizing sign-and-trade with 76ers to acquire Butler
AccuWeather: Still Comfortable Today, Hot and Humid Starting Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News