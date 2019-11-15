Weekend Happenings - November 15, 2019

By Heather Grubola
Want to hang out in your living room but at the Wells Fargo center? Welcome to the Assembly Room, where standing room only tickets start at $25. So grab a ticket and lounge on comfy couches as the Flyers take on the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Starting tonight you can kick off the holiday season in Peddler's Village for the Grand Illumination Celebration. There will be a gingerbread house display, free hot chocolate and marshmallows roasting, and one special guest, Santa Claus.

This weekend is your last chance to catch the "Blooms and Bamboo" installation at Longwood Gardens. There will be spiraling bamboo works of art unlike you've ever seen.

The weather outside is frightful but you don't actually have to be cold to get the best winter picture. Head to The Bourse for Photo Pop Philly's Winter Wonderland where you can pile on presents for the perfect Instagram family photo.
