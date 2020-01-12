PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was stabbed to death during a fight on a busy Center City street Saturday night, police said.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was stabbed once in the neck around 6 p.m., near the intersection of 17th and Sansom streets in Rittenhouse Square.
"Yeah, I saw three guys who were just...fighting. I thought it was just a fistfight until I saw a knife at the end," said Ken Wong who was eating dinner nearby.
The injured man was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he later died.
A man was arrested in the stabbing and a weapon was recovered, police said.
Police suspect the fight was between two homeless men.
Back in November of 2019, a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the back was found in Rittenhouse Square park. He later died at the hospital.
Saturday's incident occurred just a few blocks away from where real estate developer Sean Schellenger was fatally stabbed in July 2018. MIchael White was recently sentenced to two years probation for evidence tampering in that case.
Families walking around the busy area after the crime were startled that this happened in such a crowded part of the city.
"It's very scary to know something happened around here while we're walking the streets with him he's 5," said Gabrielle Willaims, speaking about her son.
Police are investigating the incident.
Man stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square
CRIME
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More