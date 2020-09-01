If you've ever struggled to lose weight or to keep it off once you've lost it - you're not alone.
Obesity is a widespread, serious health problem that affects more than a third of adults living in the United States. Obesity can lead to health complications like heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.
On 6abc's Weekend Extra, we chat with Dr. Samantha Witte, MD, who specializes in bariatric surgery at Main Line Health's Bryn Mawr Hospital. Dr. Witte discusses the importance of managing your weight and options when diet and exercise fail to provide long-term results.
6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more
Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Taking control of your weight and options when diet and exercise don't work
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News