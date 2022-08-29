The Weitzman's 'Secret Chord Concerts' feature a wide array of Jewish music

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the inaugural season of the Secret Chord Concerts at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History.

"Our goal with this series is to promote Jewish music and help to see better representation of Jewish culture across the nation," says Dan Samuels, Director of Public Programs.

It's a cross-country partnership between The Weitzman and the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience at UCLA.

New concerts are filmed each month in front of intimate audiences in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The artists and their music styles represent Jewish backgrounds from the Middle East and Southwest Asia, to North Africa and beyond.

An upcoming performance will feature Andy Statman, an award-winning, Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist.

Audiences can view the concerts for free at theweitzman.org/secret-chord/

Secret Chord Concerts

at Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

101 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-923-3811