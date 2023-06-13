Rob McElhenny's Wrexham AFC to play Union II at Subaru Park

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney is bringing Wrexham AFC to Philadelphia to play the Union II.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Welcome to Chester, Wrexham AFC!

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star and Philadelphia native Rob McElhenney is bringing his Welsh soccer team to his hometown this summer.

Wrexham AFC will take on the MLS Next Pro team Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wrexham AFC to Subaru Park," said President of the Philadelphia Union, Tim McDermott. "We look forward to an exciting match and the opportunity it brings for Philadelphia Union II to showcase their talent. It will be such a great experience for fans to witness the clash between these two clubs and see the skills on display."

The friendly match takes place Friday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

McElhenney and actor Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham AFC in 2020. The duo documented their venture in the FX series "Welcome to Wrexham."

"We're looking forward to visiting Philadelphia, the home of our co-chairman, Rob McElhenney, for what promises to be a competitive game and a terrific ending to our summer tour," said Wrexham AFC Manager Phil Parkinson.

Fans who want to see the friendly in person are encouraged to sign up for the Union's 'priority list' which will give non-season ticket members the first chance to get tickets.

If you miss seeing McElhenney on the pitch, then you just have to wait until the fall.

He and his co-stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are doing a live taping of their podcast at The Mann on Sept. 23.

McElhenney will be joined by Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day.

Tickets will become available starting with a presale on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and thealwayssunnypod.com.