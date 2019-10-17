Welfare check leads to discovery of severely burned body in South Philadelphia home, police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials said the severely burnt body of a woman was found inside a South Philadelphia home early Thursday.

The discovery was made just after midnight on the 1800 block of South 18th Street.

Police said family members reported that they had not heard from the woman in some time, so officers were dispatched to the location for a wellness check.



When officers arrived they found the woman's body and called in the fire department to assist.

Investigators said the woman had severe burns to more than 80 percent of her body.



Police said it is undetermined at this time if it is a homicide.

The medical examiner's office will aid in the investigation.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
