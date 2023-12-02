Rain doesn't dampen spirits at West Chester Christmas Parade

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The holidays have officially arrived in West Chester.

The town's annual Christmas parade and tree lighting got underway Friday evening.

Of course, it was more rain, but that didn't stop the celebration.

The 25-foot-tall Christmas tree on the lawn of the Chester County Courthouse was glowing.

"It was beautiful, it was such a special moment. My kids' eyes all went pop and it was just beautiful," said Bethany Torrence.

6abc's Adam Joseph served as an emcee for the night.

While the rain wasn't welcome, thousands of locals still lined the streets of historic downtown West Chester to celebrate.

"It's cold and rainy, but it's Christmas so that's okay," said Jared Torrence.

"The weather didn't affect anything at all, the main part was that I was here and I got to see the lights turn on," said Kaylee Ramos.

People in town said they felt joy seeing each other.

"We like to see all of our neighbors out and the community out, it's a lot of fun," said Heather Destefano of West Chester.