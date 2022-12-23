Disney's Magical Christmas Day Parade brings new twist to holiday tradition - Here's where to watch

The Magic Kingdom is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year and Disney has the perfect gift for you.

The Magic Kingdom is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year and Disney has the perfect gift for you.

ORLANDO, Fl. -- The Magic Kingdom is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year and Disney has the perfect gift for you.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is airing Christmas morning on ABC and it's filled with fun, festive surprises for you and your loved ones.

Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough will host the parade live from Walt Disney World Resort and Freeform's Sherry Cola and grown-ish's Marcus Scribner will be broadcasting live from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The parade has become a holiday tradition for families all across the world - and tradition is important for the Houghs.

"Christmas Eve, we would always open one present and we always knew what the present was ... pajamas!" said Julianne. "That way we'd put them on, we're all cozy and then we'd get to wear like our gift in the morning. That represents family to me and that's what I want to do with my future family."

In addition to the Christmas parade, there will be musical performances by stars like the Black Eyed Peas, Meghan Trainor, Ne-Yo and country star Maren Morris, who told On The Red Carpet she's looking forward to starting new traditions.

"Now I feel like my son has experienced Christmas at Disney and now this is the new tradition," she said. "We have to come back every year and do this."

Chloe Flower, who's also set to perform, said she's also excited to be a part of the tradition.

"I think I'm most excited for the audiences to see a pianist, a musician that comes from a classical background doing, you know, really different things. You're going to see a couple different performances from me."

The holiday special is airing on ABC on Christmas Day at 10am ET, 9am CT, 8am MT, 7am PT. You can also watch it on Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.