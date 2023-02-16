West Chester University student charged with rape

The investigation began in September 2022 after the female student reported the rape.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old West Chester University student was charged Friday in connection with the rape of a 19-year-old woman.

The investigation began in September 2022 after the female student reported being raped at an off-campus house party.

According to the criminal complaint, Patrick Dreyer forced the victim to have sex.

"He grabbed her by her left forearm and pulled her forcefully upstairs to the third floor. Dreyer then took off his clothes, but she was still clothed at this point and was saying, 'no, no, no,'" the document states.

Police say the woman also suffered bruises and broken nails.

During the course of the alleged assault, she told police she passed out at least twice. At one point she woke up when someone banged on the door.

"Dreyer was holding her down and reached over to either lock the bedroom door or check the lock to make sure it was locked," according to the criminal complaint.

West Chester University would not confirm if Dreyer was still enrolled at the university, citing a privacy policy, but released a statement saying:

"West Chester University is committed to maintaining a safe environment for teaching and learning where all students are expected to be law-abiding citizens. Violations of law are addressed in our student code of conduct and therefore have consequences within the University."

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan did not respond to our calls for comment and neither did Dreyer's attorney.

Dreyer was charged with rape and related offenses.