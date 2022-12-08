2 firefighters reportedly killed while battling blaze in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania

WEST PENN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two firefighters have reportedly died while battling a blaze in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania.

According to WFMZ, the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in a home on the 1100 block of Clamtown Road near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

Further details on the fire have not been released but officials confirm to ABC affiliate WNEP that two firefighters died after being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

