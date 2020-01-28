Man critical after shot in face while sitting on his West Philadelphia porch, second victim stable

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia.It happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday near 64th and Vine streets.Police said a 30-year-old man was sitting on his front steps when he was shot in the face and a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest.Both were taken to Lankanau Hospital, where the 30 year old is in critical condition and the 20 year old is stable.Investigators said 28 shell casings were found at the scene.There is no word on any suspects or a motive for the shooting.