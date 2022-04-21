Argument inside West Philly bar leads to double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say an argument that started inside a bar in West Philadelphia led to a double shooting.
It happened at the Westside Tavern on the 6000 block of Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the fight spilled into the street.
Two men in their 40s were shot in the legs.
They are both in stable condition at the hospital.
Police say surveillance cameras captured a suspect fleeing in a dark-colored pickup truck.
