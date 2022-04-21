double shooting

Argument inside West Philly bar leads to double shooting: Police

Two men in their 40s were shot in the legs.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly bar argument leads to double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say an argument that started inside a bar in West Philadelphia led to a double shooting.

It happened at the Westside Tavern on the 6000 block of Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the fight spilled into the street.

Two men in their 40s were shot in the legs.

They are both in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say surveillance cameras captured a suspect fleeing in a dark-colored pickup truck.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiabarshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Weekend fatal shooting victims identified as 2 Philly men, Montco teen
1 dead, another hospitalized following double shooting in Chester
Gun violence continues to impact Philly Easter weekend
10 injured in 7 separate shootings across Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Jay Wright retires as Villanova head coach after 21 seasons
3-year-old boy dies after surviving 2019 Hunting Park shooting
76ers beat Raptors to take 3-0 lead | Watch Embiid's game-winning shot
Recreational cannabis sales begin Thursday in NJ
Appeal on order voiding travel mask mandate could take weeks
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in AC
NJ postal worker allegedly sold roughly 400 fake vaccine cards
Show More
Justice Department to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate
Ukrainian sailors stuck on ship for months in Philly now on land
1 dead, 1 injured in 'suspicious fire' in Pemberton
Officials: Teen arrested after allegedly killing 15-year-old in Delco
AtlantiCare workers save man's life while out to dinner in NJ
More TOP STORIES News