Argument inside West Philly bar leads to double shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say an argument that started inside a bar in West Philadelphia led to a double shooting.It happened at the Westside Tavern on the 6000 block of Market Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.Police say the fight spilled into the street.Two men in their 40s were shot in the legs.They are both in stable condition at the hospital.Police say surveillance cameras captured a suspect fleeing in a dark-colored pickup truck.