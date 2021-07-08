Driver who struck 4 cars arrested, hit-and-run suspect sought in West Philly incidents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10870658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man was apprehended after damaging four parked cars.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police took one driver into custody and are searching for another in separate incidents in West Philadelphia.A man was apprehended after damaging four parked cars.Police say it happened as the man was parking his car on the 100 block of North Yewdall Street around midnight Thursday.Investigators say once police arrived, the man got into a confrontation with officers.Police say they discovered a weapon in the front seat of the man's car.No officers were injured.Meanwhile, police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash with an officer.The patrol car came to rest just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 5400 block of Arch Street.The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Police found the striking vehicle a block away near North Conestoga Street.The driver had run off by then.