3 men tie up, blindfold woman's granddaughter during West Philly home invasion: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say three suspects are on the run after they forced their way into a home and tied up a woman's granddaughter on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the 5400 block of West Montgomery Avenue.

Police say three male suspects forced their way into an elderly woman's home and asked for money after she opened the door.

The men then walked upstairs where they forced a locked bedroom door open, tied up and blindfolded the woman's 20-year-old granddaughter, according to police.

The suspects fled in a silver or gray Chevy Malibu with an unknown amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimehome invasion
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News