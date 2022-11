Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Reward offered for information on homicide suspects in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a reward being offered in the search for a group of homicide suspects.

Police released surveillance images of the four men being sought.

Investigators say they were involved in the shooting deaths of two 18-year-old boys last June in West Philadelphia.

It happened on Arch and Vodges streets.

They were last seen in a white Nissan Maxima.

