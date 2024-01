Family, cat rescued from house fire in West Philadelphia's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters helped a family escape a house fire in West Philadelphia early Monday morning. They also rescued a cat.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the 5100 block of West Girard Avenue in the city's Parkside section.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the home.

In addition to helping the residents get out, they also rescued a cat from the burning home, reuniting the pet with its owners.

No one was hurt.