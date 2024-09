Driver injured in rollover crash after losing control of vehicle in West Philadelphia

Investigators say the driver lost control and hit the front steps of a West Philadelphia home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 25-year-old driver was hurt in a crash early Monday morning.

Investigators say the driver lost control and hit the front steps of a home on the 6700 block of Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia.

The impact sent the car onto its side, trapping the driver inside.

Crews arrived and rushed her to the hospital where she's in stable condition.